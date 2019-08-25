NLC Confirms Ubgoaja As New  General Secretary

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has confirmed the appointment of Comrade Emmanuel Ubgoaja as its new General Secretary

Ubgoaja emerged the new GS of the NLC following the retirement of his predecessor, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson.

In a letter of notification of the appointment, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said Comrade Ugboaja’s appointment as the new General Secretary of the NLC follows the approval of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC at its regular meeting held in Kano, 21st August, 2019.

He said the appointment is with immediate effect.

The statement reads partly, “Comrade Ugboaja born on 15th May, 1966 is a 1987 Law graduate of the University of Calabar. In 1993, he became the first lawyer in Nigeria to work full time for a trade union when he joined the National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress. He rose through the ranks of the union to serve as the General Secretary from 2000 to 2005.

“Between 2006 and 2009, Comrade Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja was appointed as the Coordinator, Advocacy and Mobilization of the Alliance for Credible Elections, a foremost Nigerian Civil Society Organization with focus on electoral matters.

“In 2005, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja was a delegate to the 2005 President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Political/Constitutional Reform Conference. He was also a delegate to the President Goodluck Jonathan Constitution Review Conference of 2014.”