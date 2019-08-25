NYSC Nabs 6 Fake Corps Members In Katsina

No fewer than six fake corps members have been nabbed in this week’s registration of 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream Two NYSC members in Katsina State on allegations bordering on criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, who confirmed this yesterday said, the arrest of the last two female corps members is sequel to security report from the NYSC Director General, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim.

He noted in a press statement by the state spokesman of the NYSC, Obemeata Alex, that the state NYSC secretariat was tipped off at the weekend that the said corps members were parading fake certificates.

According to him, the two suspects with fake certificates had confessed to the offence and due process would be followed in handling the case by arraigning them in the camp court before they would be decamped.

He said: “The two corps members gave their names as Offor Chinelo Blessing with registration No: KT/19B/3696 and call-up No: NYSC/ ISU/2019/260/22 from Imo State University carrying fake result in BSc Insurance and Actuarial Science. The other culprit is Meaienwa Chimdinma Ngozi with registration number KT/19B/3836 and call-up No: NYSC/ISU/2019/259331 from the same university carrying fake certificate in BA Education/ Eng.”

Recall that shortly before the commencement of the registration of the current batch of corps members, the NYSC Director General had issued a series of warnings that persons with fake results should steer clear of the NYSC camp or face arrest and police prosecution.