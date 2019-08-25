Obaseki Lauds Research Efforts In African Traditional Medicine

…wants joint action to check capital flight over medical tourism

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commended the efforts of researchers who have made remarkable impact in the use of African traditional medicine in the cure of several ailments.

Obaseki gave the commendation in Benin City, on the occasion of the celebration of African Traditional Medicine Week by the World Health Organisation and its partners from August 26-31.

According to the governor, “traditional medicines hold a great deal of potential in providing lasting cures for ailments that have compromised our quality of life.

“We would have solved a major developmental problem if the organised private sector, governments at all levels and international development partners aggregate resources to fund researches that will produce the desired African traditional medicines for ailments peculiar to our region.

“That way, we can begin to cut down on our medical tourism bills and empower the key players in the entire African traditional medicine value chain, such as those who grow herbs, processors, distributors, certified traditional birth attendants who rely heavily on traditional medicine and several other stakeholders.”

Obaseki further said that with more investment and attention to the use of African traditional medicine, diseases that have defied cures in many parts of the world could be cured.

In August 2000, Ministers of health adopted the relevant resolution at the 50th Session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, following the attention African traditional medicines received across the world, prior to the Ouagadougou event.

Health experts say traditional African medicine involves the use of herbs amongst other practices, popular among millions of Africans and non-Africans alike.