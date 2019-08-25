Operation Lafiya Dole: New TC, Adeniyi Leads Patrol Around Gajigana

Determined to completely smoke out remnants of Boko Haram sect terrorising Borno State and its environs, leaders of the Operation LAFIYA DOLE; embarked on a patrol at the wee hours of Sunday.

The team was led the newly-appointed Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi alongside Maj Gen MG Ali, the Commander Nigerian Army Special Forces a local of Gajigana and Brig Gen SO Igbinowahia, the 7 Div Garrison Commander in Gajigana, Northern Borno, who were seen patrolling around 3.12 a.m. on Sunday, 25 August 2019.

Recall that Major General Adeniyi, had vowed to turn on the heat on Boko Haram insurgents and take the fight to them in their hideouts.

Adeniyi made the declaration while taking over from the former theatre commander, Major General Benson Akinroluyo in Maimalanri Cantonment in Maiduguri last week Saturday.

He had said: “I am going to turn on the heat on the Boko Haram insurgents. I am going to take the fight to them until Boko Haram disappears from the Northeast.

“I am proud and happy that I am today taking over from General Akinroluyo, my commander. He has mentored me and we are going to continue from where he stopped and even do more until we finish the task of wiping out insurgents from the theatre and the nation at large.”