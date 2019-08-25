PDP Youths Task Makinde’s On Robust Engagement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths in Oyo State have called on Governor Seyi Makinde to properly engage them and be given a sense of belonging in his administration.

The youths from the 33 local government areas of the state who passed vote of confidence on the governor for his numerous achievements in less than 100 days in office at a meeting held at the party secretariat, Ibadan, said that positions that were meant for the youths should be given to youths within the ages of 18 to 40.

The youths in a communiqué issued and signed Asiwaju Adekola Adeoye who had initially expressed displeasure with the nomination of 27-year-old Seun Fakorede as commissioner, however agreed to work with him.

The meeting was attended by the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; Muhammad Fadeyi, Hon Fatokun, Hon Akeem Adedibu, Hon Babajide Gabriel, Hon Yusuf Adebisi, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, Asiwaju Adekola Adeoye, Adeniyi Rotimi Johnson Ojasope, Alh Isiaka and other stakeholders.

According to them, appointments meant for the youths should be given to those who really worked for the party before, during and after the last general elections.

While noting that all state appointments meant for the youth should emerge from the youth and be endorsed by the youth wing of the party, they claimed that such appointments include in this category include, Special Adviser, Senior Special Assistant, Special Assistant on Youth and Sports; S.A on Education and Student Affairs; Youth Agency; Chairman and Members of Crown FC; Chairman and Members of Shooting Stars Sports Club; Chairmen and members of other agencies, boards and commissions.

They appealed to the governor to create employment opportunities for the teeming jobless youths, identify talents and promote such among the youths.

They resolved that party structure should be considered in the actions and activities of governor Seyi Makinde, saying that the party structure was the nerve centre of any government and its vehicle should be well oiled and maintained.

The youths further demanded that the offices of the secretaries to all local government councils across the state should be manned by youths that worked for the party, adding that local and ward youth leaders should also develop resolutions in their various constituencies through anyone that the constituencies have in the government.

The youths charged Makinde to revive the office of the Supervisory Councilor for youths and sports at the local government level, and that the offices be manned by youths.

“Those active from various wards should be councillors and supervisory councilors. In the board creation, youths who are eminently qualified should be appropriately added.

“The governor should ensure that political appointments, jobs, contracts, among others, meant for youths are balanced in terms of gender, while the governor should assist to dislodge the APC leaders/members who are monopolising federal benefits in our state”, they said.