NEWS
Refugees Repatriated From Cameroon Reunited With Family Members
Following the profiling and identification of relations of 133 Adamawa refugees, recently repatriated from Cameroon government have reunited them with their families.
An official who supervised the exercise, said Madagali local government tops the list with 26 returnees out of the 133 returnees resettled with their communities.
The 133 returnees was part of the 4000 refugees expected to arrive the state.
Lawal Hamidu, Director of Refugees and Migrant Affairs in the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), provision had been made for their resettlement.
“They will all go home with one month food ration, which is dry ration: bag of rice, bag of garri, bag of maize, cartons of indomi, cartons of salt, sugar, as well as beddings which includes bedsheets, pillows, mosquito nets; and then toiletries,” he said..
“sewing machine, will be issued to women because most of them have shown inclination for sewing,”.he maintained.
MOST READ
Eko Disco Donates N3m Equipment To Train Girls In ICT
Rights Groups Petition UN, AU Special Over Detention Of Sowore
Badagry Expressway: Sanwo-Olu Orders Completion Of Alakija, Navy Town Axis In 10 Days
BOHM Tasks New Ministers On Next Level Transformation
Filth: Oyo Declares Zero Tolerance On Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Nasarawa Assembly Constitutes Standing Committees
Delta at 28: Okowa Salute Citizens, Says Better Days Are Here
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Tribunal: PMB, Atiku Know Fate September 13
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG Pays N181bn For Unused Electricity
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Army Launches Fresh Onslaught Against B’Haram Resurgence
-
NEWS22 hours ago
APC, PDP Rake In N1.1bn From Sale Of Forms For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
-
OPINION20 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Indian Misadventure
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Ministerial List: I Was Shocked When My Name Was Omitted – Shittu
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Amaechi, Abe Disagree Over Fresh APC Congress
-
FEATURES22 hours ago
Saboteurs Of SIP To Face Prosecution – Uwais