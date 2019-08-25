Rivers Community Laud Buhari, NDDC Over Restoration Of Electricity Supply

The people of Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the restoration of electricity supply to the community after more than 24 months without electricity.

The people, made up of youths and women staged a peaceful procession round the ancient town, also lauded the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, NDDC, Dr. Chris Oyirinda Amadi, for being instrumental to the restoration of electricity in the community.

Speaking to newsmen, an indigene of Omueke-Isiokpo village, Engr. Prince Nyekachi Nsirim, expressed happiness that the restoration of electricity, saying the gesture has returned life to the community.

Nsirim said: “You can see for yourself, if you were here maybe two years ago, you won’t see the number of people you are seeing now. Life came to a standstill in Isiokpo. Once it is 4:00pm, everybody will lock up and go in becaus of the darkness. But, we thank God that today all the shops are open, the drinking bars are open. The whole town is bubbling; everybody is happy.

“We want to thank the President of Nigeria and our own able President, Muhammadu Buhari, for appointing our son, Chris Oyirinda Amadi into the office of Executive Director, Finance and Administration, NDDC. It was through that channel that we have been delivered from this darkness.

“We want to thank the Federal Government, we want to thank Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and we want to thank our brother, Chris Oyirinda Amadi. We also want to thank all teeming supporters of APC in Rivers State.”

Also speaking, an indigene of Nkarahia-Isiokpo village, Hon. Humphrey Umezuruike Walker, said life was very difficult for the people of the community before the restoration of the electricity supply.

Walker said: “Life was very difficult for us here in Isiokpo. For more than two years, we were without electricity,; we never had roads. Things went really bad but we thank God for the persons he has given to us.

“These persons are Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and our illustrious son, Dr. Chris Oyirinda Amadi, who by their benevolence and use of offices tried to make it possible that today, in Isiokpo that I am going to sleep with electricity. The restoration of electricity is one of the greatest things to have happened in Isiokpo.”

Speaking to newsmen also, a trader in the community, Innocent Chinedum Njoku, said businesses in the community were on standstill during the past two years before the restoration of electricity.

Njoku said: “In the last two years, our business was not moving because the absence of electricity affect it. But, since these few days that we started enjoying this light, everything is moving on well. Our business is moving on steadily.

“God should bless those who God used to restore electricity in Isiokpo. I also than God for putting them in the position to make our dream come true.”