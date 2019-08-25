Saudi Authorities To Execute 23 Nigerians For Drug Crimes

Days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), raided some Nigerians in the US, and declared others wanted for internet financial fraud, Saudi authorities have revealed that at least 23 Nigerians are currently on its death row for drug-related offences and may be executed anytime from now.

Reports said these Nigerians were convicted for contravening the narcotic and psychotropic substances control law, which is punishable by death.

They were said to have been arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah and Prince Muhammad bin Abdu- Aziz International Airport, Madinah respesctively having concealed the banned substances in their rectums, the Saudi document revealed.

The names of the convicted persons were given as: Adeniyi Adebayo Zikri, Tunde Ibrahim, Jimoh Idhola Lawal, Lolo Babatunde,Sulaiman Tunde, Idris Adewuumi Adepoju, Abdul Raimi Awela Ajibola; Yusuf Makeen Ajiboye; Adam Idris Abubakar; Saka Zakaria; Biola Lawal and Isa Abubakar Adam.

Others are: Ibrahim Chiroma; Hafis Amosu; Aliu Muhammad; Funmilayo Omoyemi Bishi Mistura Yekini; Amina Ajoke Alobi; Kuburat Ibrahim; Alaja Olufunke Alalaoe Abdulqadir, Fawsat Balagun Alabi; Aisha Muhammad Amira and Adebayo Zakariya.

This is coming few weeks after the Saudi authorities executed Kudirat Afolabi for drug trafficking and Saheed Sobade, another Nigerian, reportedly nabbed with 1,183 grams of cocaine powder in Jeddah.