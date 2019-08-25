Stemming The Menace Of Modern Day Slavery

On August 23 every year, the United Nations celebrates the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition. The history of this celebration came about with the uprising that took place on the night of 22-23 August, 1791 in Santo Domingo, in modern day Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

In late 15th century, the Transatlantic Slave Trade began in Nigeria. During this time, more than 3.5 million slaves were reportedly shipped from Nigeria to North and South America and the Caribbean colonies.

With the Transatlantic Slave Trade long since gone, Nigeria still poignantly struggles to eliminate modern day slavery in the form of human trafficking.

Setting aside this day to remember slavery and its abolition, according to the UN, will not only serve to remind the world of that dark part of human history, but will also put forward the goals of the intercultural project, “The Slave Route,” focusing on the historic causes.

Nigeria can learn a thing or two from the marking of this day to better address the ills caused by human trafficking on its shores. A 2017 Alliance Report index has already indicated that modern day slavery is prevalent in Africa, and as such Africa needs to prioritise this event with all seriousness with special focus on human trafficking and other forms of modern day slavery.

Human trafficking involves illegal trade in people. Those involved in this criminal activity abuse and take advantage of vulnerable persons for personal gain. According to reports, human trafficking is a $150 billion global industry.

It is considered the third most common crime in Nigeria after drug trafficking and economic fraud, according to a report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2006. Nigeria has also been listed as the country with the largest number of trafficked persons, with most of the victims transported overseas, especially in Europe.

Also, according to the Global Slavery Index 2018 report, Nigeria ranks 32 out of 167 countries with the highest number of slaves at 1,386, 000. The report also says that 74.07 out of 100 persons are vulnerable to modern day slavery. It states that there are 40.3 million victims of modern slavery worldwide, 71 per cent of whom are women and girls, with 21 per cent of them children.

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC’s) January 7, 2019 report also showed that the number of children in slavery is estimated at nearly one third of all global victims.

An anti-modern-day slavery organisation, Walk Free Foundation, discloses that 875,500 people are living in slavery within Nigeria. This figure consists of forced labour in the home front and forced marriages, which reportedly accounts for the second highest form of slavery in Nigeria.

All the aforementioned figures point to the fact that slavery, or human trafficking, is still a major global problem and governments and international institutions around the world must synergies to work out actionable strategies that will specifically tackle the menace of human trafficking, whose victims are mostly the vulnerable, women and children.

Combatting human trafficking in Nigeria can be carried out through various means, one of the most popular means being the creation of awareness campaigns and sensitisation programmes. Strict laws should be enforced to prevent human traffickers from this atrocious, inhumane treatment of their fellow human beings. Anonymous reporting of criminals involved in human trafficking should also be encouraged by the federal government with incentives given to those who report it, while those caught should be prosecuted swiftly and punished according to the laws of the country, along with their sponsors and collaborators.

The root causes of modern day slavery are deeply rooted in poverty and economic crises. The way forward for the government would be to address the economic issues facing the country to eradicate poverty.

As a newspaper, we align with all the efforts by the federal government and other institutions to check the spread of human trafficking.

For Nigeria especially, stemming the nefarious practice of trafficking in persons is very important in order to stop further damage not only to the image of the country, but also the dignity of its citizens.