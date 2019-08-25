Wamakko To Build First Private Varsity In Sokoto

Sokoto State would soon have a private university as Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has received approval from the Nigerian University Commission (NUC) to set up a university in he state.

Giving reasons for his motivation, Wamakko said his passion for education is borne out of the fact that only qualitative education can guarantee development for the younger generation.

Wamakko, who obtained application and processing form on behalf of Magatakarda Foundation, lamented that there are no fewer than 80 private universities in Nigeria, but only three in the northwest out of which only one is functional.

Worried by this development, Wamakko therefore appealed to the Magatakarda Foundation to set up a private university in Sokoto State.

Speaking during his visit to the NUC in Abuja, Wamakko noted that the desire for quality education led him to establish Sokoto State University when he was the governor of the state.

He further noted that his quest for knowledge compelled him to study for a PhD at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, even as a serving Senator.

Reacting to Wamakko’s quest to establish a private university in Sokoto, NUC Executive Secretary, Prof.Rasheed, said the Senator had captured the very essence of education.

“We pledge our commitment to your goal and mission of setting up a university. If there are 4-5 people like you multiplying your ideology at the helm of governance, Nigeria should certainly be better,” he said.