WORLD
3 Die, 90 Missing In Cameroon-Bound Ferry Mishap
Local authorities on Monday, reported that three people had died after a ferry belonging to Cameroon’s shipping company, Achouka, sank off Cameroon’s Atlantic coast.
A Cameroon navy official who preferred not to be named said over 200 passengers were on board the ferry, which left neighbouring Nigeria and was heading to Tiko wharf in Cameroon’s Southwest region.
According to officials, the navy rescued over 100 people from the ferry and over 90 others are still missing, while search and rescue efforts have continued.
The official said it was still unclear what caused the ferry to sink but preliminary investigations showed it encountered rough weather.
