WORLD
37 Militants Killed In Northern Afghanistan
At least 37 militants were killed on Monday in parts of Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province, army spokesman in the northern region, Mohammad Hanif Rezai, has said.
The operations backed by fighting aircrafts which covered the restive Charbolak and Sholgara districts also left dozens of militants injured.
According to Rezai, several villages have been liberated so far from the clutches of the armed militants.
However, Taliban militants, who were active in parts of Balkh province with Mazar-e-Sharif as its capital, 305 km north of Kabul, have yet to make any comment.
