A/Ibom Assembly Restates Commitment To State Devt Agenda

Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, has said that members of Seventh Assembly under his watch remain committed to the policy thrusts of Governor Udom Emmanuel and would continually make legislations for qualitative educational system in the state.

Bassey, who made this known while exchanging views with journalists on the forthcoming Education Summit in the state, hinted that “the agenda of the Seventh Assembly is people-oriented and in sync with the educational policy and development drive of Governor Udom Emmanuel.”

The Speaker lauded the state governor for carefully constituting the 23-Member Committee for the Summit and maintained that its theme, “Human Capacity Building for Sustainable Transformation of Persons and Society,” was apt.

He added that the House’s recess has not halted legislative activities of members at Committee and Constituency levels, stating that “the synergy between the executive and the legislature has aided progress in the state and has also assisted the government and lawmakers achieved more positive results.”

Speaking further on the prospect of education in the state, the Speaker said the quality of teachers in the employ of government and upgrade of infrastructure in schools by the Udom Emmanuel-led administration would up quality learning and performance by students.

While expressing appreciation to the people of Akwa Ibom and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for believing in the party and in the policy thrust of Governor Udom Emmanuel, Hon. Bassey assured of the 7th Assembly’s total support to the development of education in the state and commitment to quality legislations in the sector.

He stressed that more infrastructure works is ongoing across the state to provide enabling environment to the people of the state and investors.

“I want to assure you that, as the people’s Assembly, part of our aim is to create awareness and bridge existing gaps between leaders, stakeholders, representatives and the general public.

It is part of our aim to garner support for government policies and ensure that government action benefits the people,” he said.