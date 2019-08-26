Abia 2019: APGA Raises Alarm By Members To Scuttle Tussle

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia state has alleged that some of the members plan to withdraw the APGA from its tussle with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the 2019 governorship election.

This comes ahead of the August 29 date for the adoption of written addresses by both parties before the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the capital.

The candidate of the APGA in the election, Chief Alex Otti is challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) declaration of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu of the PDP as the winner.

The Chairman of the APGA, Chief Nkem Okoro stated this while addressing newsmen in his office in the capital, saying the plot was masterminded by some dissident members.

In a read address entitled “Corruption behind the move by ex-APGA leadership to frustrate Otti’s governorship case at the Tribunal,” he accused the PDP of being behind the plot.

His words, “We would, however gladly inform you that our team of eminent lawyers presented a watertight case laden with overwhelming facts to prove that the election was a charade.”

Furthermore on the election result, the onetime chairman, Arochukwu area council described it as “mockery of INEC and our Electoral Guidelines,” noting that it should not be allow to stand.

Okoro also fingered the embattled National Chairman of the APGA, Chief Victor Oye of having a hand in the matter, insisting that the essence of the plot is to distract Otti’s attention.

“Our resolve to reclaim our state from the hands of her enemies, and redeem our people remains unshakable and not even those who have vowed to destroy the APGA will succeed in derailing our vision and objective,” he said.

He said “our message to the team is that, never will the APGA serve as an unholy temple for such a scandalous bazzar than ran contrary to all that APGA stands for as a progressive party.”