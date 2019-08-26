Abiodun Parleys With Chief Executive Officers Tomorrow

In line with the desire of the Ogun State Government to create an enabling environment for investors to thrive through its Public Private Partnership, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun will be having a meeting with Chief Executive Officers on the need to join the ship ready to steer the state to greater heights.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, the objective of the meeting is to avail the governor an opportunity to communicate key policy initiatives of his administration with Chief Executive Officers in the private sector.

Somorin noted that the meetingslated for tomorrow, would also offer the captains of industry an opportunity to discuss and agree on areas of strategic collaboration.

The meeting according to Somorin would have in attendance CEOs of companies currently operating in the state. The governor would also use the opportunity to assure the companies of government’s desire to ease efforts in doing business in the State and how to secure their businesses.

The statement further said that the governor would share with the Chief Executive Officers, the position of government on the state of infrastructure in the state, adding that he would also let them see reasons why Ogun State remains their only choice for investment.

The meeting will now hold at Park Inn, Kuto, Abeokuta from 11am, the statement observed.

“We are the Nation’s industrial capital and we are working assiduously towards restructuring and reorganizing all sectors of our dear State’s economy for more opportunities to our people. These we are doing by consciously nurturing potentials. We are also working of public infrastructure to ensure the ease of doing business in our state. Also, the State Government needs to get a buy-in from the Private sector as we put measures in place to prepare and situate our people to fit adequately into all sectors of our dear State’s economy where we all can individually and collectively aspire for uncommon prosperity,” the statement added.

“As more industries continue to berth in Ogun State and as a private sector person himself, communication is key to the realisation of the goals in all spheres: improvement in our security architecture, trade and commerce, food security, poverty alleviation, and more employment opportunities for our people, the meeting would afford the critical stakeholders in the private sector to interface with Government in the collective drive to ensure the task of Building or Future Together,” the statement added.

Ogun State hosts the largest hubs of industries in Nigeria.

The Government while launching the Ogun State Jobs Portal said “we are preparing a Local Content Bill which will be sent to Ogun State House of Assembly. When this Bill is passed into Law, it will make investors to first look inward to availability of workers in Ogun State and make our youths their primary catchment area when they site their companies in Ogun State.

Somorin noted that this confidence building meeting would engender a win-win situation as “We will in a way be taking the advantages provided by many industries in our dear State to ensure mutually beneficial policies like our one-stop shop through Ogun Invest to improve on the ease of doing business index. More significantly and it is my belief that the interface with active industry players would positively shape economic growth by enhancing the capacity of small and growing business owners”, the statement concluded.