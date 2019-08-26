AFRIMA Releases Final Nominees’ List For 6th Edition

South Africa’s prolific rapper and producer Nasty C; African music definitive artiste, Davido; Nigeria’s contemporary music talent, Burna Boy and Northern Africa’s brilliant showman, Tamer Hosny have scored high nominations on the 6th AFRIMA Continental Nominees’ List released by the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, yesterday.

The Nominees’ List comprising the 26 Continental Award Categories is coming few days after the 6th AFRIMA Regional Categories comprising the Best Female and Best Male artistes within each of the five African regions were unveiled by the International Jury of AFRIMA.

The Continental categories are made up of the different genres of African music from Hip-Hop, Jazz, R’n’B, Pop and Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall to other coveted categories such as ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Producer of the Year’ and ‘Best African Collaboration’ among others.

Over 200 songs have been nominated from a variety of artistes in the Continental and Regional categories cutting across a host of African talents and creative living on the continent and in the diaspora.

Leading the 6th AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa’s Nasty C with nine nominations in categories that included: Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best African Rapper/Lyricist, Best African Collaboration, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop, Songwriter of the Year in Africa and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B & Soul.

Following closely is Davido with six nominations which include; Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, African Fans’ Favourite, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B & Soul, and Best African Collaboration for ‘Blow My Mind with Chris Brown’.

Burna Boy will be competing in five different categories which are Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Album of the Year in Africa and Best African Collaboration with ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan’.

Egyptian artiste, Tamer Hosny has four nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, and Songwriter of the Year in Africa.

Other artistes with multiple nominations include Diamond Platnumz who accrued four nominations (Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop and Best African Dance or Choreography category), and South Africa’s seasoned producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee with five spots (Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro, and Best African Collaboration with ‘Banomoya’ featuring Busiswa & TNS.

The late DJ Arafat, known for his infectious music rhythms and energetic dance has also been posthumously nominated in the Best Male Artiste in Central Africa and Best African Dance or Choreography categories for works he produced within the 6th AFRIMA entry submission window of August 1, 2018 – August 2, 2019.

Meanwhile, public voting for the 6th AFRIMA Nominees to stand a chance to win the 23.9 Carat Gold-Plated AFRIMA trophy commences on September 1 on the AFRIMA voting platform www.afrima.org.