Alleged N7.6bn Fraud: Absence Of Kalu’s Lawyer Stalls Trial

The on-going trial of former Abia State, Governor, Mr. Orji Uzor Kalu and two others, over alleged N7. 6 billion fraud before the Federal High Court in Lagos was stalled due to the absence of his counsel, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN).

Though the former Governor, who is now a Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, was present in court, the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris was told that Prof. Awa Kalu could not attend court because he is ill.

This information was disclosed to the Justice Mohammed Idris by the second defendants’ counsel, Kelvin Nwofo (SAN) who told the court that he came into Lagos yesterday with Prof. Kalu who suddenly took ill.

Nwofo then asked the court to grant an adjournment to enable him recover.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Adebisi Adeniyi had no objections to the request for an adjournment and Justice Idris subsequently adjourned proceedings to Tuesday, August 27.

Kalu is being tried before Justice Mohammed Idris, now an Appeal Court Judge, on 34 counts charge of the offence alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited and his former commissioner of finance, Udeh Jones Udeogu.

They are being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Orji and other defendants were first arraigned before the court on the said counts October 31, 2016.

They both all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution after calling several witnesses and tendered several exhibits which were admitted by the court, closes its case, which made the defendants to file a no-case-submission.

However, the defendants’ no-case-submission was dismissed by the court on July 31, 2018.

The development however made the court to call on the defendants to open their defence on the allegations.

EFCC in an amended charge marked FHC/L/56C/08, Dr. Kalu and other defendants were alleged to have allegedly diverted about N3.2 billion from Abia State Government’s treasury between 2001 and 2005.

They were also alleged to have used the following banks to perpetrate the alleged fraud, Manny Bank, Spring Bank Plc, the defunct Standard Trust Bank and Fin Land Bank, now First City Monument Bank (FCMB).