APC Charges Ministers On Selfless Service

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has congratulated the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammed Bello and other Ministers appointed by President Muhammad Buhari to pilot the affairs of Nigeria to greater height.

In a press statement by the FCT State Secretary of the party, Hon. Hashimu Angama on behalf of the party yesterday, called on the Ministers to give their selfless commitment to their service of the nation, by meeting the expectations of President Buhari and Nigerians.

The party also adviced the reappointed Ministers to see the opportunity given to them to serve Nigeria again as an opportunity to work for the betterment of Nigeria, by ensuring that they improve the living standard of Nigerians through their services in their various ministries.

According to Angama, President Buhari has the interest of taking Nigeria to greater height and ensuring that the living standard of the people improves, that was why he has appointed Ministers that would pilot the nation to the desired developmental expectation.

“The desire of President Buhari is to provide better living standard for Nigerians, but he cannot do it alone. That is why we are calling on all the newly appointed Ministers to work in the interest of Nigerians towards ensuring that the desire of President Buhari to improve on the living standard of Nigerians is actualized during their tenure in office as Ministers.

“If the Ministers put in selfless efforts to ensure that they deliver effectively in their various ministries, I believe that the next level agenda of President Buhari will have a positive impact in the lives of Nigerians. So, they should see this opportunity as a time to work and not business as usual.

“Nigerians have high expectations from our party the APC and the government of President Buhari in this second term. We are hoping and praying that this new cabinet will be able to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people. We have confidence that this present administration will make a difference and Nigerians will celebrate this government.

“So we want to congratulate President Buhari for the successful inauguration of the appointed Ministers. We pray that God will give the Ministers the grace and strength to provide the dividends of democracy to Nigerians,” he said.