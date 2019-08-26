APC, PDP Rake In N1.1bn From Sale Of Forms For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have generated about N1.147bn from the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to alll aspirants jostling for gubernatorial seats in Kogi and Bayelsa states, LEADERSHIP findings have revealed.

Our correspondent, who monitored the exercise since its inception arrived at the figures after computing the cost of the forms as spelt out by both parties and multiplying it by the number of aspirants who paid and collected the forms to participate in the primaries.

The APC male aspirants were said to have paid the non-refundable fee of N22.5 million each to obtain their forms while female aspirants paid the sum of N11.25m which amount to 50 percent reduction from the initial cost as of the close of sales.

While the PDP, male aspirants paid a non-refundable fee of N21 million each, the female aspirants were said to have paid for only expression of interest form at the cost of N1 million.

As at the close of sales, it was gathered that 16 aspirants from Kogi which included three female aspirants while seven aspirants including one female from Bayelsa State obtained the APC forms.

In APC, the following names were contained in the list of aspirants from Kogi state; the incumbent Gov. Yahaya Bello, Hassan Abdullahi, Usman Jibrin, Sani Lulu, Mohammed Seidu, Danlami Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Mustapha Audu, Mohammed Audu, Ibrahim Rukaya, Hadiza Ibrahim, Yahaya Audu, Babatunde Irukera, Aisha Ekele, Abubakar Bashir Mohammed and Patrick Akpa.

In Bayelsa state, they are Heineken Lokpbobiri, Preye Aganaba, Diseye Nsiri-Poweigha, Frankland Briyia, Ibitimi CK Agbane, Omoghode Etem and David Eleom.

For PDP, 13 aspirants including one female from Kogi state obtained the forms while in Bayelsa, 21 aspirants including Mrs Tariela Oliver also paid N1 million.

Further findings by LEADERSHIP Newspaper showed that the APC realised N292,500,000 from 13 male aspirants in Kogi while the party generated N33,750,000 from the three female aspirants in the same state.

The ruling party also realised N135 million from six male aspirants from Bayelsa state and raked in N11,250,000 million from the only female aspirant.

While the main opposition party generated the sum of N253 million from all the 13 Kogi aspirants, the sum of N421 million was realised from the 21 Bayelsa aspirants.

When the entire monies generated were put together, it amounted to a grand total of N1,146,500,000 billion.

However, the names of governorship aspirants from Kogi state on the platform of PDP are former Kogi state Governor, Idris Wada who was cleared alongside Senator Dino Melaye, Erico Ameh, Aminu Suleiman, Grace Adejoh, Abubakar Ibrahim, Kabiru Haruna, Musa Wada, Saliu Atawodi, Mohammed Adah, Victor Adoji, Baye Averehi and Emmanuel Omebije.

For the Bayelsa primary, Kaniebi Okoko, Great Maciver, Franklin Osaisai, Ndutime Alaibe, Benson Agadaga, Frederick Agbedi, Reuben Okoya, Diri Douye, Talford Ongolo, Kemlea Okara and Gboribiogha Jonah were also cleared by the screening committee headed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

Others are Benson Konbowei, Godknows Igali, Johnson Kiyaramo, Paulker Emmanuel, Yariela Oliver, Anthony George-Ikoli, Robinson Etolor, Nimibofa Ayawei, David Alagoa and Igiri Ziperedein.

Recall that APC and PDP scheduled their primaries for August 29 and September 3 respectively while Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed November 16 for the main election in both States.