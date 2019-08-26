Army Launches Fresh Onslaught Against B’Haram Resurgence

A new offensive has been launched by the Nigerian Army to counter the resurgence of Boko Haram terrorists’ attacks in some communities in Borno State.

The new military expedition against the insurgents was announced yesterday in Borno State by the Theater Commander of “Operation Lafiya Dole,” Maj-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, when he led a team of journalists to visit Magumeri, Gubio and Benisheik, headquarters of Magumeri, Gubio and Kaga local government areas of the state.

Adeniyi met with the troops at the 5 Brigade Battalion and also interacted with members of Gubio community during the visit and dismissed as “misleading’’ reports that the army had withdrawn its personnel from the areas recently attacked by the terrorists.

He frowned at social media reports on the troops’ withdrawal, noting that the misinformation created fear among the people and aided the insurgents’ activities.

The commander further explained that the army, as part of its new strategy, set up “Super Camps”, shifted trenches and mobilised troops on mobile patrols to counter insurgency as well as protect life and property in the theatre of operation.

Responding to claims that soldiers were pulled out of certain communities, Adeniyi said: “Nigerians need to understand that the army did not withdraw from Magumeri, Gubio and other locations in Borno and the North East zones, as erroneously insinuated.

“The troops are now on mobility operation instead of staying in trenches in one location; the mobile troops would be moving to take the fight to the insurgents, secure roads and protect communities so that the people can go about their normal life without fear,” he said.

On the fresh onslaught against the insurgents, Adeniyi explained that “the new measures will enable the troops to dominate everywhere; deny the insurgents freedom of movement, enhance rapid response and render assistance to their colleagues when called upon in good time.

“It is true that the insurgents attacked Magumeri and Gubio; there were no loss of lives of troops, unfortunately a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) was killed and six other persons sustained injuries, either from stray bullets, or while trying to escape.

“The insurgents torched some targeted residential homes and public buildings in response to the owners’ allegiance to the government and the nation.

“Market stores with food items and other essential commodities were neither looted nor destroyed by the insurgents. Gubio and Maguemri are under full military control, the troops repelled the insurgents’ incursion in the communities and people resumed their normal lives. We will continue to protect and provide necessary security for the people,” Adeniyi said.

He said that the army had deployed additional patrol vehicles and equipment to facilitate smooth execution of the war against the insurgents.

While calling on the communities to remain calm and cooperate with the troops, Adeniyi pledged sustained military presence in the areas, just as he called on the troops to be disciplined and dedicated, to ensure the total defeat of the insurgents.

The Garrison Commander, 7 Division, Brig-Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia, said that mobile troops under the “Super Camp” operation were being deployed on a 24-hour patrol shift at Njimtilo, Auno, Jakana and Benisheikh communities to ensure the safety of the people and motorists plying the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

Igbinomwanhia told newsmen at Benisheikh that reports of troops’ withdrawal from the communities were “unfounded.”

It was discovered that in Magumeri and Gubio, the people had resumed their normal lives despite the insurgents’ attacks.

Some farmers were seen in their farmlands while traders and commercial vehicle operators carried out their businesses.

A resident, Mrs. Yagana Buba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she earlier fled to Maiduguri on the eve of the attack, but later returned home to continue with her business.

Buba said: “The insurgents pursued me when they attacked but I managed to escape with other people.

“We show greater resilience, the military presence also encourage us to stay; we hope the insurgents will not strike again,” she said

Another resident, who is a commercial vehicle operator, Kaka Ali, said that the number of passengers had decreased since the insurgents attacked the communities in the last two weeks.

But a security source has faulted the army’s setting up of” Super Camps” which now keeps troops on mobile patrols instead of the usual checkpoints. He argued that the measure would give room to the terrorists to unleash attack on communities before the arrival of troops for rescue.

The source said that moving out troops under the present arrangement from the major roads between Maiduguri, Monguno, Gubio and others poses great danger to Maiduguri, adding that the insurgents could capitalise on it to freely invade the state capital.

He said: “The security measure at present adopted by the army which has seen its tactical withdrawal from the road from Maiduguri to some parts of northern Borno poses danger to the inhabitants of the areas, including the capital city of Maiduguri.”

The source therefore called for the usual presence of troops and units along the road in addition to the “Super Camps, mobile patrols and shifting of the trenches.

The theatre commander on assumption of office a few days ago vowed to turn the heat on the Boko Haram terrorists by taking the fight to them.