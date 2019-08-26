NEWS
Badagry Expressway: Sanwo-Olu Orders Completion Of Alakija, Navy Town Axis In 10 Days
Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo – Olu has ordered the completion of the reconstruction of Alakija/Navy Town on Lagos Badagry Expressway in ten days, urging the residents to be patient with the contractors
The governor also assured completion of the reconstruction of the Segment 2 of Lot 2A of Agboju – Trade Fair) of the Lagos-Badagry Express way by the end of this year, calling for the understanding by road users along the corridor.
He assured that the construction work would not exceed the 10 days promised.
Speaking through the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure – Engineer Olujimi Hotonu ,Sanwo-olu said that the contractors handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) had been mobilized and mandated to complete the construction work on Alakija/Navy Town Junction within 10 days so as to ease the traffic movement in the area.
He explained that the state government has made adequate alternative arrangements for commuters plying the road to ensure a hitch free journey on both sides of the road.
To ease the traffic gridlock, the Permanent Secretary said that following alternative arrangements have been provided for commuters to ease their journey to and fro during the period.
According to him, “Commuters going from Trade Fair /Abule Ado to Mile 2 on the service lane should detour to the left before the fly – over at Alakija and use the Fly – over to continue their journey, while those on the toll – lane should go straight and make use of the Fly – over.
Commuters going to old Ojo Road / Navy Town/ Satellite town from Trade Fair on the service lane are advised to turn at Dantata Junction through old Ojo Road to continue their journey. For commuters going to Festac 3rd Gate, on both the Toll and service lanes, please make a detour to the left before the Fly – over bridge at Alakija and use the corridor between the two Fly – overs.

