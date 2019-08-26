Bayelsa Gov’ship: Lokpobiri, Others Sign Pact On Outcome Of Primary

The former minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and seven other governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have signed a peace pact to accept the outcome of the August 29th primaries of the party.

Other aspirants that consented to the pact include Engr. Preys Aganaba, Prince Ebitimi Angbare, Chief David Lyon, the former Cross River REC, Frankland Briyai, a former female Commissioner of Police, Deseye Poweigha and Professor Etebu.

The pact, which was entered into before the Seven-man National Screening Committee of the Party led by Hon. Isa Song, was verbal and they promised to accept the outcome of the governorship primaries and work with whoever emerged as the party’s flag bearer.

Engr. Preys Aganaba, who was the first to be screened, told newsmen that the pact entered into by the aspirants was verbal,’ “I have just met the committee to cross check the photocopy that have been submitted and to make a pledge to support the outcome of the primaries.

“We didn’t sign yet over that pledge. We were made to make a pledge to abide by the outcome of the primaries. Let us have a free, fair primaries. Let what happened in 2015 not happen in 2019. A lot of things have changed and Nigerian courts have stepped into the political arena to make and un-make political decisions by voters because of intrigues or mistake that political parties made during their conduct of primaries.

‘’So we should be careful so that the outcome of the process will be accepted by everybody so that we can move forward from there.”

Also speaking, the former minister, Heineken Lokpobiri, said they were satisfied with the outcome.

Lokpobiri said, “Well, the screening committee did an excellent job, out of the seven aspirants I happen to be the last person to be screened and I think the process went very well.

“Well if am picked am going to lead the party into victory no doubt about that and if you can remember I am the one Governor Dickson is abusing every day. He doesn’t abuse any other person so that clearly states that am the one.

“If I don’t get the ticket, I’ll definitely cooperate with the party. Am a party man. Ultimately, whoever gets the party ticket, the other aspirants are expected to rally round so that we can work together for the party.

Earlier, the chairman of the Seven-man Screening Committee, Hon. Isa Song assured the aspirants of a level playing ground and called on them to see the processes as being fair and just.

According to Hon. Song, “I was told by the national chairman to be fair to all aspirants. That the exercise should be conducted with the fear of God and due diligence.”