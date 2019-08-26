CBN: Consolidating Nigerian Economy

A lot has been put into the Nigerian project but very little or nothing can be seen. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary policy has been the sustaining factor of the financial system and mainstay of the economy, but hardly has it been complemented by the fiscal policy. In essence both the monetary and fiscal policies have remained immiscible just like oil and water.

As long as there is no coordinate between the fiscal and monetary policies, growth and development will continue to be a mirage to the Nigerian economy. A free floatation of the Nigerian Naira to other major currencies without local productivity, a free floatation without a conducive environment to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and a free floatation without increasing non oil export; will crumble the naira and sink the economy deeper.

CBN will need to continually and painstakingly determine the exchange rate, probably until the local private refinery takes off in 2020. With this, the demand pressure on foreign exchange for refined petroleum products importation will fizzle out. The multiplier consequences of this will be far reaching.

There is no positive consensus or synergy between the CBN monetary policy and the nebulous fiscal policy. For instance, so much has been put into local production of rice, through the various coordinated interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria to increase access to cheap credit for farmers. A lot would have been expected from the Federal Government to boost this initiative and support. One in the area of more stiff restrictions and exorbitant tariffs being imposed on rice importation but not outright ban. Secondly to create more awareness and sensitization on the need to patronize grown in Nigeria food and made in Nigeria goods. This will boost local demand, increase productivity and enhance better quality over time to compete favourably, thereby reducing unemployment and also conserving our insufficient foreign exchange earnings.

The lack of deliberate and coordinated efforts on the fiscal side to complement and enhance CBN policies and interventions calls for concern, if the Federal Government must deliver on their promises to Nigeria.

The infrastructural decay and deficit in Nigeria is like a burst in the pipe that drains away the benefits of the good initiatives and interventions which would have given the economy a good giant stride and mileage in our pursuit for economic growth. It is hardly possible for the various projects to succeed with sustainability in a situation whereby there is no reliable power supply. Hence industries large or small have been expending sizeable portion of their working capital to acquire, fuel and maintain power generating plants, in order to ensure smooth operation of their businesses as a going concern.

There is no gainsaying the fact about how hostile and harsh the Nigerian business space is to both existing and new investment. Weak purchasing power, insecurity, inconsistent government policies, infrastructure deficit and high cost of credit among other challenges have bedevilled profitability, growth and sustainability of businesses. All these challenges stifle access to credit and when available, it comes at a high price. Majority of credit issued by banks go bad, not because the borrowing firms lack character or credibility, but more for the reason of the Nigerian environment being caustic to business growth.

The CBN under the leadership and watch of Mr Godwin Emefiele has tremendously imparted various sectors through different interventions. Through the pursuit of the CBN development finance role/function the CBN Governor has introduced the BOI/CBN fund in excess of N200bn, intervention fund for MFBs, Agribusiness intervention fund, Anchor Borrowers programme, Real sector support fund, Agribusiness/SMEIF in conjunction with Bankers committee, power sector fund and a couple of others.

These have unlocked credit for growth potential for the various sectors at single digit interest rate, thereby creating job opportunities, increasing local productivity and enhancing revenue generation. The ban of 41 items with restriction to access foreign exchange through the official window of the CBN. This has conserved flagrant usage of foreign exchange and enhanced growth of the external reserve. These are laudable initiatives that have helped to alleviate quite a number of gridlock to credit accessibility and setbacks to economic development.

It is apt to say that monetary policy is not enough to stabilize exchange rate as it has always been at a huge cost to the economy. Simple economics affords us the understanding that demand and supply determine price. If our foreign exchange earnings still remains shrouded in the uncertainty of crude oil sales proceeds, while our import bills continue to grow unabated, then exchange rate management and determination will have to rest with the Central Bank.

Monetary policy is not a substitute to structural reform and sound fiscal policy. For instance, monetary policy cannot curb insecurity which is a major disincentive to investment and thriving economy. The insecurity in Nigeria has posed a serious setback to growth and stability. Global Peace

Index data plays a major in FDI inflow to countries. The rating of Nigeria on the Global Peace Index depicts Nigeria as a no go area for viable FDI. Peaceful countries attract more FDIs, enjoy lower interest rates and stronger currency. If we cannot attract sufficient FDI, then we should focus more at how we can boost our foreign exchange receivables from non oil exports which will not be subject to tie-in and tie-down. FDIs should not become our mainstay but a value addition as a result of good and competitive investment ambience.

The consistent and persistent borrowing by the Federal Government to finance budget, whereby the bulk goes for recurrent expenditure and debt servicing will only lead to the increase of national debt burden. It is a great anomaly and aberration to sound development plan for fund earmarked for debt servicing to be higher than fund available for capital project.

The highlights of the 2019 budget shows an aggregate revenue of N6,970bn, aggregate expenditure of N8,833bn of which 49.81% is for Recurrent expenditure, 24.22% for Debt servicing and 22.99% for Capital project. This is very deplorable even as budget deficit is as high as 21.09% which implies more borrowing. There must be a deliberate, concerted and executable approach by the Federal Government to slow down on borrowing and also increase local productivity and more non oil export earnings.

The Nigerian situation is not a write off if the needful is given due attention. The debt portfolio has to be rebalanced by cutting down on local borrowing because of its high cost and concentrating efforts on efficient internal revenue collection. The energy and power policy has to be addressed by decentralizing transmission such that power generated by GenCos will be distributed by DisCos within the radius of coverage and supported by review of enabling laws.

Increased regularity of power supply will lead to higher productivity, reduction of unemployment rate, emergence and sustenance of more Micro, Small and Medium businesses. The synergy between unemployment and insecurity is like a Siamese twins. Efforts need to be given to improving our Human Development Index in the areas of education, healthcare delivery and social welfare. Reorientation of the mindset of Nigerians should be given a priority. The average Nigerian does not believe in the workability of the entity called Nigeria and that is the reason for the mass exodus of Nigeria middle class at every affordable opportunity.

Being the President of Nigeria is the most difficult job in the world likewise being the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, because they both operate in an enclave with a population of people with diverse and contrasting character and expectation. More often than not, policies may not be born out of objective and dispassionate proposition, but rather based on quota consideration and wholesome attempt to balance regional interests. So getting things done effectively and efficiently without bruising a lot of minds and causing disenchantments had always been a herculean task.

Monetary policy management will become easier and yield desired result when the fiscal policies become more focussed, tailor made, realistic and complementary to the monetary policy.

– Fakayejo is a public affairs analyst