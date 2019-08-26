Concern Over Impending Crisis In Lagos Tank Farms

The Lagos tank farms may have its peaceful environment punctured if the crisis between a group of oil marketers in Lagos over N400 million alleged scam is not quickly resolved.

The aggrieved marketers who staged a protest at the Tank Farm of Techno oil in Apapa area of the state against inhumane act against them by the Nigerian Police, Techno, Kaithorn and Florence oil Company over the case urged the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu to assist them in recovering their money.

They alleged that over four hundred million naira was paid through Florence Petroleum and Kanthorn oil to Techno oil for the delivery of over 1000 liters of petroleum products which they failed to fulfill their part of the deal.

The victims also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, (ICPC) to intervene and come to their aids since police have failed to carry out proper investigation on the matter.

Speaking with journalists at the site of Techno Farm Tank, one of the marketers, Mrs Monsurat Adenike said “We paid to some marketers that brings products to Techno and Index around early July last month and the market was brought to Techno Tank Farm.

We initially asked them if they have the product and they affirmed but after we were given the first batch of products, they refused to deliver the second batch we paid for till now.

“We made a report to Techno oil but they are just dribbling us because they didn’t want to help us , they said the matter is in the hands of Inspector General Of Police (IGP) in Abuja.’’

However, the spokespersons for Techno Oil, Mr Bob Onyeama and Folarin Odufuwa denied the allegations made by the oil marketers, saying the allegation levelled against their company is false because Techno oil does not have any direct dealings with the said marketers.

Efforts to speak with zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Hauwa Idris Adamu proved abortive as had yet to react to sms sent to his phone on issue as of the time of filling this report.