NEWS
Court Summons AGF, EFCC Over Ex-Gov Yari’s Property
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, summoned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to appear before it over plans to seize the property of the immediate-past Governor of Zamfara, Mr Abdulaziz Yari.
Justice Nkeonye Maha, who gave the order after listening to the arguments canvassed in a motion exparte by counsel to Yari, Mahmud Magaji, SAN, adjourned the matter until Aug. 30.
The motion ex parte, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/948/2019, was brought pursuant to section 46(1) and (3) of the 1999 constitution and order 4 rule 3 and 4, of the fundamental rights (enforcement procedure) rules 2009.
The AGF is the 1st respondent while the EFCC is the 2nd respondent in the suit.
Justice Maha equally ordered that the respondents be served with the court processes within 48 hours before he adjourned further proceedings.
