Davido Gifts Self N72m Lamborghini Urus
Davido has announced the acquisition of a new wonder on wheels, Lamborghini Urus, valued at $200,000, approximately N72 million street price.
Davido took to his Twitter on Sunday to ask his fans and followers if he should ship the new vehicle to Nigeria or keep it in his Atlanta garage.
According to cars.com, the 2019 Lamborghini Urus is an SUV which starts at $200,000 (MSRP), with a destination charge of $3,995. It gets EPA-estimated 14 MPG combined.
Engine and Transmission Specification according to Lamborghini website
“Lamborghini Urus integrates a V8 bi-turbo engine with a maximum power output of 478 kW / 650 HP, the best weight-to-power ratio on the SUV market. For this reason, Urus’ performance level is unrivalled.
“The 8-gear automatic transmission, together with the permanent 4-wheel drive system with active torque vectoring, enable the driver to perform exceptionally on every occasion and in every situation.
“Urus can be enjoyed whether in the city, on the racetrack, on a snowy mountain, on gravel country roads or in the desert. The torque is directed mainly to the rear axle, so that the general dynamic behavior is sport-oriented.
