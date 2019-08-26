NEWS
Eko Disco Donates N3m Equipment To Train Girls In ICT
In a bid to encourage gender equality in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has donated equipment worth N 3 million to empower Nigeria girls.
The management of EKEDC in Lagos donated items to a Non-governmental organisation called Women Advancement and Youth Research Foundation (WAYRE FOUNDATION) ICT training centre to enhanced female gender empowerment.
Mr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, managing director of EKEDC said during the presentation of items that the contribution forms part of a global campaign that seeks to encourage young girls to consider ICT as a profession and to contribute their quota to the growth of the industry in Nigeria while also actualising self-development.
Fadeyibi represented by Mrs Sheri Adegbenro, Chief Audit and Compliance Officer of the company said EKEDC identified an NGO that has done great initiative on empowerment on female gender equality.
“We are passionate about female gender empowerment; we usually partner with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) that push gender equality within Africa.
Eko has always been at the front runner of pushing such positive initiative in empowering female gender. Our goal is to proactively seek initiate that promote and support NGOs that promote gender equality among female equality in Nigeria and Africa in general, he said.
Fadeyibii said: ‘’We gave items worth’s over N 3 million to encourage and empower female gender on ICT because technology remains the future of the present and future. Our idea is to create an environment that will empower and encourage girls and young women to consider careers in the ICT field.’’
Dr. Arinola Oluwo, the founder of WEYRE Foundation commended EKEDC’s support towards empowering female gender on ICT development within girls around Obalende and its environs.
