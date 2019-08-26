EU Tasks Nigeria On Long Term Polices To Secure Future Of Children, Youths

As the EU €63.5 million funded eight-year project has come to successful completion, Nigeria has been urged to invest in children and youths, describing them as the most valuable in the society.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Keri Karlsen, stated this at the EU End-of-Project Dissemination Seminal, themed: Improving Immunisation Governance: Progress, Challenges, Good Practices, Lessons and Recommendations for the Future, held in Abuja.

According to him, ” our youths and our children are most valuable that we have in our society and we have to make sure that they have the opportunities that they need to carry this society.”

He further stated that giving the alarming number of children still having very difficult health condition, with one million children below the ages of five years in Nigeria dieing every year, it is very important to envision getting 10 million Nigeria out of poverty in 10 years.

“It is an alarming figure and looking at immunisation rate throughout the country especially in the north west. We know that there is still a long way to go, so today is a moment of reflection. It is money to look at what we have done and what we have achieved and also what can be done better.

“We believe in integrated approach, an approach where social services, health and education particularly must be at Te forefront. But combined also is investment in human capital, making sure that people can live in peace, opportunity in terms of job creation for youths,” said Karlsen.

The UN envoy noted that it not possible to solve all the problems in Nigeria with international donor funds, especially with Nigeria’s s rising population.

The EU €63.5 million funded eight-year project was implemented between 2011 and 2019 by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency

(NPHCDA) in the twenty-three states of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Cross River, Edo, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory.