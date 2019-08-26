Ex-Security Adviser Tasks Akpabio, Keyamo On Corruption In NDDC

Former Security Adviser to former Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Richard Kpodoh, has called on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and his Minister of State, Mr. Festus Keyamo, to clear alleged corrupt practices going on in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He also urged Akpabio and Keyamo to as a matter of urgency, look into NDDC’s abandoned projects that are scattered all over the Niger Delta region.

Kpodoh, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, made reference to recent declaration of loss of confidence on the activities of the commission by some governors in the region

He noted that Akpabio and Keyamo, who have the pedigree of aer vixen service delivery and corruption fight respectively, should help able to correct the wrongs in the commission.

Kpodoh, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said: “Mr. President must have considered their pedigree before assigning them the Niger Delta ministry to run.

“Recall that Akpabio achieved so much as governor in Akpabio Ibom. He did extremely well. I’m not aware of abandoned projects of high magnitude that were abandoned in the state.

“Keyamo was reputed for going after corrupt Nigerians. He investigated and caused them to be prosecuted and some have been jailed by the EFCC.

“I expect Akpabio to open his eyes and look at the myriad of abandoned projects scattered everywhere in the region. In many cases, monies for those projects had been paid out but the projects have since been abandoned.

“Senator Akpabio as minister of the Niger Delta should undertake a thorough audit of all the projects initiated by the ministry.

“Those who have abandoned their projects should be fished out and handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution. This is where Keyamo comes in handy.”

The former Security Adviser said it was annoying that various NDDC projects were abandoned in his state, even with a native of the at ate as a tatting managing director.

Kpodoh said: “I will like the new ministers to take a tatting look at allegations of graft in the NDDC. Let them start from the present leadership of the commission to unravel the depth of alleged fraud in the commission.”

He said posterity would only be fair to the ministers if they decide to clean up the alleged mess on the NDDC and reposition it for service delivery in the interest of the region.