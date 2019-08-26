Faith Leaders: Religious Manipulations Bane Of Nigeria

Leaders across Islam, Christianity and Traditional religions in Nigeria have laid the blame of increasing death toll from religious crises and intolerance among Nigerians on what they called religious manipulation for cultural and political domination.

The religious leaders disclosed this at a seminar organised in Lagos by Christian Social Movement of Nigeria (CSMN) held in Lagos to mark the 2019 International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Base on their Religion, Belief or Faith, otherwise known as International Freedom Day.

They lamented that the country has been thrown into a needless conflicts and bloodshed over the years on issues relating to religious intolerance which they said is being fanned by those they described as “fifth columnists.”

According to the three major religions in Nigeria, no one has the right to seek to impose his or her religion on Nigeria in order to establish political domination for his or her ethnic group.

Speaking at the seminar, a renowned lawyer and human rights activist, Solomon Asemota (SAN), who is the Chairman of (CSMN) said the marking of the UN Religion Freedom Day has become expedient in Nigeria because irrespective of attempts to divide the country along ethnic and religious fault lines, leaders of the three key religion groups have shared commitment to humanity and their country as Nigerians and as such, jointly working for a peaceful co-existence of adherents of all religions.

Asemota recalled that Nigeria at independence had in place a Republican Constitution which largely focused on regional development and therefore advocated the need for Nigeria to come up with a new constitution which is based on parliamentary system of government.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional religion practitioners, the Public Relations Officer of International Council for Ifa Religion, Fayemi Fakorede, sued for religion justice in Nigeria by urging governments at federal and state levels to also give preference to traditionalists in term of public holidays and other benefits which Christians and Muslims currently enjoy in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam, Yoruba of Ilorin, Sheikh Abdulraheem Aduanigba, urged Nigerians, especially Yoruba to put religion aside and unite to move forward.