Family Demands Justice Over Son’s Murder

The Ogunsola family in Owode Egba area of Ogun state, whose son, Ismaila Mukaila Ogunsola was allegedly murdered in the farm of his boss, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu to assist the family in getting justice over the death of their son.

The Ogunsola family has also called on the state governor, Dapo Abiodun to wade into the matter and ensure that the Ogun state Police Command does not sweep the matter under the carpet.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, father of the victim, Mukaila Ogunsola said the family was unhappy over the role being played by the team of police investigating the murder case, as the principal suspect, Segun Adekoya has been released.

The grieving father alleged that the police investigation team in the murder of his son, Ismaila may have been heavily mobilised, hence its decision to release the principal suspect and eventual persuasion on the family to accept a N100, 000 compensation from Adekoya, the owner of the Offshore Agro-farm limited where the corpse of his son was dumped after the dastard act.

It would be recalled that Adekoya had earlier invited Mukaila to his farm at Ijiri road, near Owode -Egba in the Obafemi – Owode local government area of Ogun state to enable him pay the money he owed him.

On getting to the farm however, Adekoya allegedly accused the late 27 years old Mukaila of stealing his unspecified amount money.

But the late victim, who had arrived Adekoya’s farm as early as 7a.m didn’t return home till evening despite all phone calls made across to his line by his mother.

The development however, compelled the family to report the matter to Police at the Command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, which eventually conducted search round the Offshore Agro-farm in Owode – Egba and later discovered Mukaila’s decomposing body hanging on a mango tree within the farm.

The owner of the farm, Adekoya was consequently arrested and taken to the command headquarters in Abeokuta for interrogation and further investigation.

Surprisingly, the police released Adekoya on bail, claiming that he had not been indicted in the murder of Mukaila.

A statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said the owner of the farm, Adekoya was released because there was no evidence directly linking him with the death of the victim.

Adekoya’s release however, aroused the curiosity of the victim’s family, who alleged that the offshore Agro-farm owner could have ‘purchased’ his bail to enable him get off the hook of the police investigation.

But reacting to the police’s stance on the release of Adekoya, one of the community leaders in Owode – Egba, Chief Tajudeen Sodunke frowned at the development, insisting that the owner of the farm cannot claim ignorance of the victim’s death.

Sodunke explained that people in the community told him that they saw late Mukaila entering the compound of offshore Agro-farm, but never came out until the police came to evacuate his decomposing body.

Following the revelation as well as the recovery of the decomposing body of Mukaila from the premises of the farm, the Ogunsola family has however, appealed to both the state governor, Abiodun and the IGP, Adamu to quickly come to the aid of the family towards ensuring that justice is done over the death of their son.