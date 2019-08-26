Fayemi To Corps Members: Work For Nigeria’s Unity, Devt

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has charged corps members deployed to the state to key into the vision of the National Youth Service Corps to unite and develop the country.

The governor who noted that the scheme was established forty-six year ago as possible solution to mistrust and suspicion among ethno religious groups in the country as well as her socio-economic development urged them to be patriotic as they serve their fatherland.

He spoke at the official opening and swearing – in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream lI 1451 corps members deployed to the state held at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Ise/Orun/Emure Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Fayemi who was represented by the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Michael Awopetu said ” you are to drive these programmes with ultimate objective of eliminating ignorance, mistrust and suspicion that will eventually unite and integrate multi ethnic and religious people our great country.

“As agent of change, you are therefore expected to deploy your academic knowledge, talents and professional skills to tackle the socioeconomic problems that have bedevilled our national life”.

While commending the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Emmanuella Okpongete for providing conducive for the training of the corps members, the governor restated his administration support for the scheme in the state.

Earlier in her address, Mrs Okpongete who commended the patriotism of the corps members said, “they have obeyed instructions and comported themselves with humility and modesty to the admiration of all.

“You have been mobilized at a time when our great nation needs you most as you are the generations to move our dear country to the next levels. Therefore, you are to take seriously your trainings in this orientation course and be ready to contribute positively at all times”.