NEWS
FCTA Urges Residents To Plant Trees
Worried by the menace of flood in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called on residents of the territory to cultivate the habit of tree planting to avoid ecological problems.
Speaking at the flag off of the 2019 annual tree planting campaign, held in Kubwa at the weekend, FCT permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, noted that with the present global change, tree planting would reduce erosion, flood, drought, desertification, ozone layers depletion, global warming and climate change.
Represented by a director in the office, Mr. Samuel Udor Atang, Ohaa added that constant tree planting would also provide oxygen which is very important to human life.
He explained that the annual tree planting campaign, which is being organised by the FCT Department of Satellite Towns Development (STDD), was geared towards preventing imminent ecological disaster in the FCT.
Earlier in a speech, the director of STDD, Engr. Felix Nwanko Obiora, had advised FCT residents to cultivate the habit of planting a tree for clean and green environment and to always plant trees to replace the ones that have been cut down.
Obiora explained that this year’s theme, ‘Forest and education’, was carefully chosen to encourage residents to cultivate the habit of planting a tree for clean and healthy environment.
