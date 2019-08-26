Filth: Oyo Declares Zero Tolerance On Indiscriminate Waste Disposal

Oyo State government has declared zero tolerance for indiscriminate refuse disposal and dirty environment in the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Hon. Kehinde Ayoola stated this while hosting Heads of Local Government Administrators and Heads of Environmental and Health Services and officials of the West African Energy, the consultancy firm in charge of refuse collection in the state in his office in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He stressed that there was the need for the people of the state to support this zero tolerance for filthy environment by imbibing a good waste disposal culture,

Ayoola warned that the present administration in the state would ensure clean environment across the state saying, “Hygiene is very important to us, failure to uphold some level of hygiene would lead to serious health hazards to us as individuals and persons living around us.”

According to him, Governor Seyi Makinde appreciated efforts of the stakeholders in the environmental sanitation sector in the state for their resilience in restoring the state back to its status as one of the neatest in the nation as well as the efforts of the stakeholders in mobilizing against filthy environment and the ways they have demonstrated their support to the government in mobilizing against the menace of poor sanitation.

“The governor knew the efforts that you all at the end of the local government health and administrative administrators have put into this campaign of ridding the State of the culture of poor sanitation and he salutes you all.

“It is pertinent that we put more efforts into this project so that before long, if we look back, we shall see giant accomplishments in this line and we shall be able to pat each other on the back for a well done job.”, he said

Ayoola added, “We appreciate the input of the market women, civil societies, traditional rulers, the media and those officially saddled with the duty of enforcing clean environment in the state. We wish the trend continues in good stead.”

As part of the agenda setting, he said stakeholders like the non-governmental organizations (NGOs), religious bodies, market women, transport unions, schools among others would be involved in curbing the environmental menace.