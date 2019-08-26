FUTO VC Commends WHO On Healthcare Delivery

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, (FUTO) Prof Francis Chukwuemeka Eze has commended the World Health Organization (WHO) for commitment and contributions towards the promotion of health research and well being of Nigerians.

The university administrator made the remark yesterday at this year’s international conference on Health Science and Technology held at the insitution.

Prof Eze who was represented by the deputy vice Chancellor Research Development and Innovation, Prof Bede Anusionwu noted that WHO has left an indelible mark in the health insitution by co-sponsoring the congress on public health.

He said, “I want to sincerely commend the WHO for their contributions in the health delivery system in Nigeria “

This year’s congress with the theme, “Initiative Technology for Health Promotion and Management, Sustainable tool for Reliable Health Care System’ were attended by scholars who delivered papers at the Congress.

In her speech, the congress president, Prof Oparaocha Evangeline explained that the congress afforded the opportunity for the participants to discuss and address the concern in public health and help to bring a better health care system in Nigeria.

According to her, “The health of the people deserves to be accorded a primary position as it is a major player in the development of all nation”.

She advocated for a re-orientation of all stakeholders in health management and delivery in the country to reposition the sector for the 21st century health challenges.