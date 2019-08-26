NEWS
Gbajabiamila Greets Sultan At 63
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has fecilitated with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III as he celebrates his 63rd birthday anniversary.
The Speaker said the Sultan has been providing good leadership not just for the Muslim Ummah but for the country at large since his ascendance to the exalted seat of the Sultan of Sokoto.
Gbajabiamila said the Sultan, who doubles as the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the leader of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), is indeed an embodiment of peace for all Nigerians.
“I wish to therefore use this medium to heartily congratulate His Eminence as he marks his 63 birthday. As a leader, the Sultan has been up and doing and has never failed Nigerians in any way. It is to his credit that he is known as someone who is constantly working towards peaceful coexistence among Nigerians everywhere,” the Speaker said.
He prayed Allah Almighty to continue to grant the Sultan good health and wisdom for him to carry on with his good leadership in the country.
MOST READ
Eko Disco Donates N3m Equipment To Train Girls In ICT
Rights Groups Petition UN, AU Special Over Detention Of Sowore
Badagry Expressway: Sanwo-Olu Orders Completion Of Alakija, Navy Town Axis In 10 Days
BOHM Tasks New Ministers On Next Level Transformation
Filth: Oyo Declares Zero Tolerance On Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Nasarawa Assembly Constitutes Standing Committees
Delta at 28: Okowa Salute Citizens, Says Better Days Are Here
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Tribunal: PMB, Atiku Know Fate September 13
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG Pays N181bn For Unused Electricity
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Army Launches Fresh Onslaught Against B’Haram Resurgence
-
NEWS22 hours ago
APC, PDP Rake In N1.1bn From Sale Of Forms For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
-
OPINION20 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Indian Misadventure
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Ministerial List: I Was Shocked When My Name Was Omitted – Shittu
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Amaechi, Abe Disagree Over Fresh APC Congress
-
FEATURES22 hours ago
Saboteurs Of SIP To Face Prosecution – Uwais