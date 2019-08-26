Group Harps For Rebuilding Communities Devastated By Crisis

A group known popularly known as Numan Federation Foundation, has urged federal government to expedite action on rebuilding of places affected by farmer/herders crisis in Adamawa state.

The President of the group Maliki Daniel lamented that, after two year of federal government Needs Assessment of the affected areas, rebuilding and resettlement of affected places is yet to commnce.

He urged for the indefinite postponement the earlier proposed RUGA initiative for the overall interest of people of the area.

“The Numan Federation is amused of the authenticity of the scheme.

“We must join hands to ensure Guyuk cement company comes reality”.

Chief Crowther Seth, Deputy Gov urged them to contribute positively to reviving the lost glory of NUFF devastated by prolong crisis.

Seth noted that, the growth and development of the zone has been hampered over the years, hence the need for unity of purpose among the diverse people of the zone.

Sen. Binos Dauda, (PDP Southern Zone), enjoined elected officials to be committed in galvanizing dividend of democracy for the development of the zone.

Dauda promised to support the sustainability of unity through provision of quality legislation to better the plight of his people of NUFF.