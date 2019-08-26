IPOB Threat To Governor Umahi An Act Of Cowardice – Ebonyi PDP Chair

The Ebonyi State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Barr Onyekachi Nwebonyi has described as an act of cowardice the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to attack the governors of the Southeast Geopolitical Zone and particularly, Ebonyi State governor, Engr. Chief David Umahi whenever they travel abroad.

Barr Nwebonyi who made the disclosure in Abakaliki said that the threat is borne out of desperation by people who thought they could use the Biafra agenda for self enrichment.

The PDP Chairman said that regretably, the shenanigan did not pay off on the home front, though the Igbos in the diaspora fall prey adding that IPOB is not fighting for the actualisation of Biafra as the name of the organisation suggests, there is no such objective.

According to him, “Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the group is just out to make money from Igbo politicians and businessmen. He had thought he would get the governors and other politicians in the Southeast to be funding his activities but that was not happening. His recent approach of attacking Igbo politicians who travel abroad arose from that unmet expectation”.

“He is not genuine in his agitation. There are valiant men at home who could support him if he is genuine, but he rather chose to rely on miscreants whom he can easily deceive. If Nnamdi Kanu is a genuine freedom fighter, he should have taken a cue from notable freedom fighters some of who even paid the supreme price for their course”.

“Nelson Mandela served 27 years in prison in his struggle to end Apartheid in South Africa. He never ran away from his country. Martin Luther King Jnr. was imprisoned 30 times in his struggle to end racial segregation in America, and even laid down his life for that course”.

“He never ran away from his country. Jomo Kenyatta served 9 years in prison for his agitation for Kenya’s independence. He never ran away but stood firm to later serve Kenya 15 years as president”.

“Kanu should have stayed back to press home his demand for the emancipation of the marginalised people of Biafra. That is why I call him a coward. He should also remember that the Igbos are not the only people of Biafra”.

“And again, mentioning the governor of Ebonyi State for attack abroad shows that what the group wants is far from the emancipation of the Igbo people. It is laughable that in stead of Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB to direct their vengeance of the Operation Python Dance 2 towards President Buhari and the Nigerian Army, they ungratefully and cowardly chose to attack the very persons that saw to it that Kanu was released from prison. That is really cowardly and barbaric”.

“Governor Umahi is not a governor that junkets foreign lands ignoring his people. The transformation he has given Ebonyi State clearly shows that if all the governors of the Southeast had acted in the same way over the years, the region would have been a destination of some sort by now”.

“The infrastructural development going on in Ebonyi State is a clear indication that Governor Umahi does not deserve unfair treatment by any group whatsoever”.

“I therefore call on Nnamdi Kanu to come back home and assess the performances of the Southeast governors so he would know exactly what they are doing”.