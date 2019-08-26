NEWS
Ireland To Support Economic Revitalisation Of N’East
The government of Ireland has expressed willingness to support economic revitalisation of the North-East states affected by insurgency attacks.
The Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Bob Peterson made the disclosure while on official tour of security assessment of Adamawa State.
He stated that, the aim of the tour, was to assess areas where his country can intervene, for improved security and economic development of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.
Earlier, deputy governor of the state Chief Crowther Seth, had reiterated government willingness to partner any government or organisation for the socio-economic growth and security of its citizens.
He assured the Irish Ambassador and his team that, the state is peaceful as every machinery has been put in place to bring an end to the issues of kidnapping and farmer herders clashes.
Seth lauded the Ambassador and the UN team for the visit, where the team had interactions with members of the chamber of Commerce and industry in the state.
MOST READ
Eko Disco Donates N3m Equipment To Train Girls In ICT
Rights Groups Petition UN, AU Special Over Detention Of Sowore
Badagry Expressway: Sanwo-Olu Orders Completion Of Alakija, Navy Town Axis In 10 Days
BOHM Tasks New Ministers On Next Level Transformation
Filth: Oyo Declares Zero Tolerance On Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Nasarawa Assembly Constitutes Standing Committees
Delta at 28: Okowa Salute Citizens, Says Better Days Are Here
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Tribunal: PMB, Atiku Know Fate September 13
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG Pays N181bn For Unused Electricity
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Army Launches Fresh Onslaught Against B’Haram Resurgence
-
NEWS22 hours ago
APC, PDP Rake In N1.1bn From Sale Of Forms For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
-
OPINION20 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Indian Misadventure
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Ministerial List: I Was Shocked When My Name Was Omitted – Shittu
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Amaechi, Abe Disagree Over Fresh APC Congress
-
FEATURES22 hours ago
Saboteurs Of SIP To Face Prosecution – Uwais