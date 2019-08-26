Japan Protests As S/Korean Military Drills Around Disputed Islands

South Korean forces have begun two days of expanded drills around an island also claimed by Japan, prompting a protest from Tokyo only days after Seoul said it would scrap an intelligence-sharing pact with its neighbour amid worsening relations.

Tokyo and Seoul have long been at loggerheads over the sovereignty of the group of islets called Takeshima in Japanese and Dokdo in Korean, which lie about halfway between the East Asian neighbours in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

The latest military drills that started yesterday included naval, air, and army forces, as well as marines, a South Korean ministry of defence official said.

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the drills unacceptable and said it had lodged a protest with South Korea calling for them to end the drills.

The island is “obviously an inherent part of the territory of Japan”, Kenji Kanasugi, the director-general at the ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, told the South Korean embassy in Tokyo in a statement.

Ko Min-jung, a spokeswoman for South Korea’s presidential Blue House, said the drill was an annual exercise and not aimed at any specific country.

“It’s an exercise to guard our sovereignty and territory,” she told reporters in Seoul.

The exercise included significantly more South Korean forces than previously involved and spanned a wider area in the sea between South Korea and Japan, a South Korean navy official told Reporters.

For the first time the drills included an Aegis-equipped destroyer and army special forces, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.