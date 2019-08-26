Katsina Spends N11bn On Education

Katsina State government has spent over N11 billion on education the last three years.

This was disclosed by Governor Aminu Bello Masari during the formal reception for Galadiman Katsina and district head of Malumfashi, Justice Saddik AbdulLahi Mahuta, in Malumfashi .

According to him, the funds were expended on the construction of classroom blocks and hostels in primary, as well as regular secondary, science and boarding schools across the state.

He reiterated his commitment to the development of education in the state, canvassing the support of traditional rulers to widen the boundaries of the sector in the state.

In a statement by his director general, Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, the governor assured that his second term would witness a more robust intervention than the first term, stating that the traditional institution has a huge role to play in the reversal of the rot that has defined the state of education in Katsina.

He said, to restore the state to its lofty position, education would continue to receive his administration’s attention.

Governor Masari also urged for constant prayers to leaders instead of insulting them, frowning at the tendency of people who make the habit of cursing their leaders, saying that a society is only as good as its leaders.

The Katsina State governor further advised the Galadiman Katsina to make good use of his position as district head to advance the interest of the citizens of the district and the Galadanchi dynasty, urging him to always be proactive in advancing and protecting his people’s interests.

“You must always identify with the joy and sadness, gains and loss of your people, and focus on uniting them”.