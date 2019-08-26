NEWS
Lawmaker Enjoins Youths To Embrace Self Employment
Concerned about the increasing rate of unemployed graduates, Nigerian youths have been enjoined to look inwards and explore other areas of interest while searching for job opportunities instead of waiting for white collar jobs that are not available.
A lawmaker in Lagos State House of Assembly Mrs. Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay who made this known in an exclusive interview with our correspondent in Lagos said the country is at a crossroad in terms of unemployment except if deliberate efforts are made by government’s at all levels to create at conducive environment for small scale businesses to thrive.
She stated further that countries like China had 800 million people unemployed in 2013 but that by 2016 the country came out of it through deliberate government efforts that created a conducive environment for people to go into farming and information technology amongst others.
According to Macaulay no amount of the ongoing government intervention can create enough jobs that can go round except people look inwards, adding that there are so many areas of economy like textiles, Agriculture, Information Technology and mining to mention but a few that are waiting to be explored.
She averred that, “I know of somebody who started rearing of pigs and other animals and today he is an employer of labour”.
On the lack Luster attitude of women towards participation in politics, the lawmaker said the society has a duty to encourage women participation in politics citing counties like England and Ukraine as example of countries where women rose to become political leaders.
