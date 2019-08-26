NEWS
‘Ministerial Slot: FCT Residents Must Follow Due Process’
A former chairman of Bwari area council/chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Isa Dara has urged Nigerians especially, the indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari and to follow due process in their agitation for a ministerial slot.
Dara, who made the appeal in Abuja yesterday, also noted that the 1999 constitution as amended has provided that the FCT be treated as one of the 36 states, adding that the ministerial slot of the territory was a matter of the constitution.
“I want our people to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari and to follow due process in our clamour for ministerial slot. It is not what to be confrontational or violence.
The court has ruled against us, but we will get to the Supreme Court to interpret the provision of the 1999 constitution on the status of the Federal Capital Territory. The senator representing FCT is pushing the matter and the senate president has promised to assist us in that regard.”
The former council boss, who however lamented the non inclusion of the FCT indigenes in the federal cabinet by previous government advocated for a constitutional review by the 9th National Assembly to address the lingering challenge.
