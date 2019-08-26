NEWS
Move To Safe Havens, As Water Level Rises – Edo Govt Urges Residents
The Edo State Government has issued a warning to residents living in flood-prone riverine communities to move upland and take refuge in safe havens that have been provided in selected local government areas across the state.
In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, in Benin City, said: “This is to alert people living around river banks and riverine areas across Edo State that water levels are rising as a result of heavy downpour.”
He added, “Government has prepared the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IGP) camps for possible evacuation of residents living in these areas. They should be ready to relocate to the camps when the order is given by the government.”
The governor’s aide urged members of the public to take precautionary measures to forestall incidents that may arise from increased water levels, urging them to: “Stop dumping refuse indiscriminately, avoid building on low plains and waterways, stop erecting structures on the moat and don’t engage in excavation of any kind without government approval.”
In the past, the Edo State government identified riverine communities in Ikpoba-Okha, Ovia North -East, Esan South-East, Estako Central and Etsako East local councils as areas prone to flooding.
Recall that the Edo State Government distributed relief materials to victims of the recent flood disaster which affected three communities in Orhionmwon LGA.
Recent flooding in the council area affected Umoghun-zuagbor, Obozogbe-nugu and Evbonogbon communities.
The state government distributed relief items to affected communities to cushion the effect of the flooding. Some of the items distributed included 20 bags of rice; 20 bags of beans; 20 gallons of red oil; 20 gallons of vegetable oil and 105 bundles of roofing sheets.
Other materials distributed were 42 bags of 3-inch nails; 42 bags of 4-inch nails and 42 packs of zinc nails.
