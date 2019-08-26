Nasarawa Deputy Gov Calls For Investment In Education, Security

Nasarawa state deputy governor, Emmanuel Akabe, has called for continued investment in education and security, saying more investment in education will lead to reduction of crimes in the nation.

Speaking during the investiture ceremony of Rotarian Joel Haruna as the 36th president of Rotary Club of Abuja District 9125 in Abuja during the weekend, Akabe said there should be continued investment in education, adding that it is what would secure the future of the youths and the nation at large.

Akabe noted that government alone cannot cater for the education of every child in this country.

According to him, “Education should be everyone business, government and non-governmental organisations should invest in education. No where in the world government solely takes care of education for its citizenry, the public must support the government.

“We are also encouraging private school and that’s why Rotary is showing more commitment to education as a government we have the responsibility to ensure that every child is literate.”

He described Haruna as an organized person and dogged towards achieving his goals.

Also speaking Haruna said if education is at the right level in the country insecurity will be low.

He said most people committing these crimes are uneducated.

Haruna added that “since three years now no case of polio has been recorded and we are happy that we are certified polio free in August 21. We pray that this effort is continue to succeed.”