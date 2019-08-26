‘N’East PDP Govs Solidly Behind Atiku’

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths under the aegis of North East PDP Solidarity Group have berated those plotting to destabilise the relationship between the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and PDP governors from the zone.

The PDP youths warned those, who are in the habit of spreading fake news about the relationship between Atiku and the governors to steer clear.

The group, in a statement by its chiarman, Adamu Saidu said that the three governors, Balla Muhammed, Bauchi State, Darius Ishaku, Taraba State and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa State are solidly behind Atiku in his ongoing case at the tribunal.

The PDP group said that the rumour that one of the governors is plotting to contest the 2023 presidential election hence his decision not to back Atiku at the tribunal, was not true, adding that no governor is eyeing 2023.

It said that the governors are constantly in touch with Atiku, adding that the plot to put confusion in the midst of the PDP leaders would fail.

The PDP group said: “Those plotting to destabilise the relationship between Atiku and the governors have failed already.

“The governors are with Atiku from the onset and they are not ready to stop half way. No governor is eyeing 2013 presidential ticket. The fake story only exist in the imagination of those spreading it.

“The governors should not be dragged into political dirty game plays by the politicians from the other political parties.

The focus of the governors is to deliver the dividend of democracy to their people.

“This is the work of those who lost elections, the bad losers, who do not know that our governors have moved on and are on the fast lane to deliver good governance to the people of their states.”

The group led by Saidu, however, warned that they will not hesitate to drag those plotting to destabilize the relationship between Atiku and the governors to court, if they don’t desist from the fake news they are spreading across the country.