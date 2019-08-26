SPORTS
NWPL Boss Promises More Innovations As Bayelsa Queens Win Champions Shield
The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWPL), Aisha Falode, has vowed to initiate more innovations that would boost the fortunes of women football in Nigeria.
She assured that the women’s league body would not relent in its efforts until the league is ranked among the best in the world.
“Our policies are already paying off, we are aiming at building a brand that we can all be proud of.
“The Champions Shield is an innovation that will bring more competitions in the league. The more the players compete, the more they get better.
“Our goal, job and responsibility is to build the NWFL to a major brand in the footballing world. We are on the right path and we have remained consistent over the years, I believe we are almost there,” Falode stated
According to her, the goal is to attract sponsorships that will take the league to viable height as NWFL has succeeded in improving the standard of the women’s league in all ramifications.
“Our quest to attract quality sponsorships for the league will only be achieved when the investors are convinced they will get the desired return on investment and that’s exactly where we are driving at as a body.”
Meanwhile, Uzoamaka Igwe and Lucky Odiri scored in each half as Nigeria Women Premier League Champions beat Rivers Angels 2-0 to win the NWFL Champions Shield at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex, Yenagoa on Saturday.
It was a disappointing afternoon for Edwin Okon and his girls as they failed to convert most of their chances. Bayelsa Queens became the second team to win the Nigeria Women Football League Champions Shield after Rivers Angels did last year in Lagos beating Nasarawa Amazons and will travel down to Akure on Wednesday to face Sunshine Queens in the Premier League, while Rivers Angels will be on their way to Osogbo to face Osun Babes.
