NEWS
Old Secretariat, A Death-Trap, Says Ikpeazu
Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has tagged the state old secretariat as a death-trap, saying his administration was considering rehabilitating the structure with modern facilities.
Ikpeazu stated this when he paid an unscheduled inspection visit to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat, Umuahia, the state capital, expressing worry about the state of the structure.
Explaining that the administration is disturbed about the safety of the civil servants, he stressed that more structures were needed at the secretariat to provide them accommodation.
He charged the state Head of Service, (HoS), Sir Onyi Wama to secure alternative accomodation where workers at the old secretariat will be relocated in view of its imminent rehabilitation.
Ikpeazu announced that the administration will institute a special monthly monetary reward for ministries in the state that show commitment, diligence, and dedication to duty.
The governor, who expressed happiness with the early turn up of the civil servants, reiterated that the administration is committed to worker-friendly initiatives, policies, and programmes.
In another development, Ikpeazu has approved the immediate reconstitution of the Abia State Scholarship Board (ASSB), with Ambasador Empire Kanu as chairman.
This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Barrister Onyebuchi Ememanka, which was obtained on Monday by LEADERSHIP.
Other members of the board are Sam Agu, David Nwogu, Achama Egbuta, Nnenna Anyanwu, representative of the Ministry of Education, and Onuoha Odochi, who will serve as executive secretary.
