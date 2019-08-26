Public Officials And Assets Declaration

It is standard procedure in Nigeria, as provided for in the 1999 constitution as amended, that public officers, particularly those occupying top positions in the public service, should file details of their assets with the Code of Conduct Bureau three months after they assume office. Although this declaration is considered private, a few Nigerians have since the return of democracy in 1999 made their submissions public, beginning with the second president of the fourth republic, President Umar Yar’Adua, in 2007. The president at the time also made sure that the vice president, Goodluck Jonathan, did same. In 2010 when Kayode Fayemi became governor of Ekiti State, he too declared his assets along with his deputy, late Funmi Olayinka. Fayemi even took his act further by declaring his assets at the end of his term in 2014.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also declared and made public their assets in 2015 when they were sworn in for the first term and again in 2019 when they were re-elected. The latest government official to declare and make public his assets is Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Makinde was sworn in as the executive governor of Oyo State in May this year to begin a four-year tenure and upon taking oath of office, he declared his assets of over N48 billion to the code of conduct bureau and went a step further to make his declaration public, an act which many have described as noble.

Governor Makinde’s declaration is an open challenge to others in government, especially his fellow governors. This newspaper is of the considered opinion that asset declaration on assumption of office by any public officer is one of the ways of monitoring the deployment, use or abuse of public funds. It is even more effective in this regard if the same officers make public their assets at the end of their tenure to enable the agency concerned and even the ordinary Nigeria to assess their performance in office as it relates to the use of public funds. We urge the other state governors to take a cue from Makinde’s act and publish their assets declaration for all to know. We believe too that doing so will improve transparency, accountability and good governance. It would also force other government officials to not just do same, but serve as a kind of check to them to stay away from corrupt ways. For Nigeria to move forward, there is need to start looking at ways of strengthening the nation’s perceived weak system.

It is also our opinion that the reluctance on the part of public officials, both elected and appointed, to publish their assets declared to the code of conduct bureau gives the public the impression that these supposed servants of the public have things to hide from the people who elected or appointed them to serve. For in truth, the luxury of not making these documents public is the reason many public officers conceal some truths about what they own or do not own so that it is almost impossible to reconcile their assets when they assumed office with their assets when they leave office. And even if they have acquired more illegally while in office, it is impossible to pinpoint which has been acquired illegally and which was not.

Such was the case of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was alleged to have filed a false asset disclosure. Nigerians deserve accountability from their leaders and assets declaration is one of the many ways that this can be achieved to ensure that the nation achieve 100 per cent compliance, especially in a government that intends to take the country to the next level.

However, the credibility and integrity of assets declaration, as commendable as it is, can be compromised by the same public officers who use cronies, family members and contractors to divert public funds. It is on record that with the searchlight on the bank accounts of most public officers, most of them have devised other means of siphoning public funds.

Bearing this in mind, we are compelled to argue that assets declaration, on its own, is not enough to check the excesses of government officials. Their aides, government contractors and even family members who are known to have become conduits through which public officials steal public resources should be brought under the searchlight too. We, therefore, insist that it is imperative that the asset declaration processes and procedures be extended to those categories of people around the public officials without prejudice to the provisions of the constitution.