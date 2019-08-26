Refugees From Cameroon Reunite With Families In Nigeria

Following the profiling and identification of relations of 133 Adamawa refugees, recently repatriated from Cameroon, the state government has reunited them with their families.

An official who supervised the exercise, said Madagali local government tops the list with 26 returnees out of the 133 returnees resettled with their communities.

The 133 returnees was part of the 4000 refugees expected to arrive the state.

Lawal Hamidu, Director of Refugees and Migrant Affairs in the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), said provision had been made for their resettlement.

“They will all go home with one month food ration, which is dry ration: bag of rice, bag of garri, bag of maize, cartons of indomi, cartons of salt, sugar, as well as beddings which includes bedsheets, pillows, mosquito nets; and then toiletries,” he said..

“Sewing machine, will be issued to women because most of them have shown inclination for sewing,” he maintained.